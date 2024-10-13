Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Costa Rica
A magnitude-6.2 earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, near Tamarindo, affecting both Costa Rica and Nicaragua. With a depth of 18 kilometers, the quake caused no significant damage according to initial reports.
A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale rattled parts of Costa Rica on Saturday. Fortunately, no major damage has been reported.
The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed that the quake's epicenter was located off the country's Pacific coastline, around 65 kilometers northwest of Tamarindo.
Residents in Nicaragua, near the border, also felt the tremors. The quake had a depth of approximately 18 kilometers. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely.
