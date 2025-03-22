Maharashtra Government Vows to Recover Damages from Nagpur Rioters
In response to the Nagpur violence, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the government will seize and sell properties of rioters to recover property damage costs. The violence stemmed from protests demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. Action against 104 identified individuals, including the use of social media for incitement, is underway.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared on Saturday that his government will seize properties of those responsible for the Nagpur violence to recover damages. This assertive move aims to hold the rioters accountable, as identified in surveillance footage.
The violence was triggered by rumors involving religious sentiments, leading to clashes across Nagpur. Efforts are now focused on curbing further unrest while ensuring that those involved in inciting violence via social media are penalized.
As law enforcement continues to maintain order, the government reassures the public that the upcoming visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will proceed undisturbed, underlining a firm stance against tolerating violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
