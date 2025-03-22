Maharashtra Government Vows to Recover Damages from Nagpur Rioters

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared on Saturday that his government will seize properties of those responsible for the Nagpur violence to recover damages. This assertive move aims to hold the rioters accountable, as identified in surveillance footage.

The violence was triggered by rumors involving religious sentiments, leading to clashes across Nagpur. Efforts are now focused on curbing further unrest while ensuring that those involved in inciting violence via social media are penalized.

As law enforcement continues to maintain order, the government reassures the public that the upcoming visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will proceed undisturbed, underlining a firm stance against tolerating violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)