Clean Air Triumph: Delhi's Dussehra Marks a Breath of Fresh Air
Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai highlighted a notable improvement in air quality during Dussehra, with the city's air quality categories improving from previous years. Despite the Central Pollution Control Board noting 'poor' air quality recently, Rai credited government efforts and public support for the progress without lockdowns.
In a reassuring update, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced Sunday that despite Dussehra celebrations, the city is experiencing cleaner air. This is evidenced by an increasing number of days with 'good', 'satisfactory', and 'moderate' air quality.
Rai stated that post-Dussehra, the Air Quality Index has stayed above the 'poor' category, although a CPCB reading recorded a 'poor' AQI of 225 at noon. He emphasized the significance of maintaining this level of air quality improvement over the past two years.
With data showing 200 'good' air quality days this year versus 109 in 2016, Rai commended government and public collaboration in this achievement, urging central government coordination on further anti-pollution strategies.
