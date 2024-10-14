Left Menu

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Surge Amid Economic Data Anticipation

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened strong on Monday as investors prepared for a significant week marked by corporate earnings and economic data. Despite this, the Dow Jones began with a slight dip. The S&P 500 reached a record high, indicating strong investor confidence.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened with gains on Monday, setting the stage for a week filled with corporate earnings and crucial economic data.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a minor decline, dropping 63 points or 0.15% to an opening at 42,800.89.

The S&P 500 saw an increase, rising 14.8 points or 0.25% to 5,829.81, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 83.7 points or 0.46% to 18,426.658 at the opening bell, showcasing strong market performance.

