S&P 500 and Nasdaq Surge Amid Economic Data Anticipation
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened strong on Monday as investors prepared for a significant week marked by corporate earnings and economic data. Despite this, the Dow Jones began with a slight dip. The S&P 500 reached a record high, indicating strong investor confidence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:06 IST
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened with gains on Monday, setting the stage for a week filled with corporate earnings and crucial economic data.
Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a minor decline, dropping 63 points or 0.15% to an opening at 42,800.89.
The S&P 500 saw an increase, rising 14.8 points or 0.25% to 5,829.81, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 83.7 points or 0.46% to 18,426.658 at the opening bell, showcasing strong market performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Young Investors Surge in Indian Stock Market: NSE Data Reveals
Manba Finance Ltd Surges 25% on Stock Market Debut
China's Stock Market Frenzy: A Historic Surge Driven by Policymaking
European Shares Dip as Investors Eye Economic Data and ECB Comments
Investors Clash with Finland Over Energy Regulation Changes