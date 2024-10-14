Lightning Strikes Leave Seven Injured in Palghar

Seven people sustained injuries in two separate lightning incidents in Maharashtra's Palghar district within 24 hours, according to an official statement released on Monday.

Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the District Disaster Management Cell, reported that some victims are in serious condition, necessitating their transfer to Thane civil hospital for advanced medical care.

The first incident on Sunday at 4:30 pm left five individuals injured in Jawhar's Kelicha Pada area, while on Monday, two women were injured in Dharampur, Dahanu. District collector Govind Bodke advised using the 'Damini' app for real-time lightning alerts to enhance safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)