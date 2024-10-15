Danube Group's Glittering Diwali Offer: Gold Rewards for Indian Homebuyers

The Danube Group, a leading real estate developer in the UAE, has unveiled an enticing Diwali special offer aimed at Indian homebuyers. The offer includes gold rewards based on apartment sizes in select projects, blending festive cheer with smart investment opportunities.

Homebuyers investing in apartments at Bayz 101, Diamondz, Oceanz, and Fashionz can earn significant gold rewards during this festive period. A 2-bedroom apartment purchase earns buyers 100 grams of gold, while a 1-bedroom apartment nets 50 grams. This comes in conjunction with Danube's popular 1% monthly payment plan.

The Diwali offer stands as a testament to Danube's ongoing commitment to providing luxurious yet affordable housing options, strategically located across Dubai. The initiative is tailored to enhance the purchasing power of Indian expatriates, offering them not just prime property investments but also potential 10-year Golden Visa opportunities.

