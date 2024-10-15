Left Menu

Danube Group's Glittering Diwali Offer: Gold Rewards for Indian Homebuyers

Danube Group celebrates Diwali with a gold reward scheme for Indian homebuyers investing in their UAE projects. Buyers of Bayz 101, Diamondz, Oceanz, and Fashionz can earn gold based on apartment size. The offer enhances Danube's 1% monthly payment plan, making UAE real estate investment more appealing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:02 IST
Danube Group's Glittering Diwali Offer: Gold Rewards for Indian Homebuyers
  • Country:
  • India

The Danube Group, a leading real estate developer in the UAE, has unveiled an enticing Diwali special offer aimed at Indian homebuyers. The offer includes gold rewards based on apartment sizes in select projects, blending festive cheer with smart investment opportunities.

Homebuyers investing in apartments at Bayz 101, Diamondz, Oceanz, and Fashionz can earn significant gold rewards during this festive period. A 2-bedroom apartment purchase earns buyers 100 grams of gold, while a 1-bedroom apartment nets 50 grams. This comes in conjunction with Danube's popular 1% monthly payment plan.

The Diwali offer stands as a testament to Danube's ongoing commitment to providing luxurious yet affordable housing options, strategically located across Dubai. The initiative is tailored to enhance the purchasing power of Indian expatriates, offering them not just prime property investments but also potential 10-year Golden Visa opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024