Water Supply Disruption Planned in Delhi's Outer North

parts of Delhi's Outer North district are set to experience an 18-hour water supply disruption starting at 10 AM on Wednesday, as announced by the Delhi Jal Board.

The maintenance work will impact areas including Bawana Village, Sultanpur Dabas Village, and other adjoining localities. The Delhi Jal Board urges residents to prepare by storing enough water in advance to meet their needs during the outage.

As a contingency measure, water tankers will be available upon request through the Delhi Jal Board helpline or the central control room, ensuring access to water during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)