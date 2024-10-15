Left Menu

Monsoon Marvel: India's Record Rainfall Trends

India witnessed an extraordinary monsoon season in 2024, with rainfall exceeding the normal levels, attributed to intense low-pressure systems. The southwest monsoon withdrew early, followed by the onset of the northeast monsoon over southeast peninsular India, as reported by the IMD.

India experienced a remarkable monsoon season in 2024, characterized by rainfall surpassing normal expectations due to intense low-pressure systems. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon has completely retreated, paving the way for the northeast monsoon over southeast peninsular India.

This year's weather patterns saw the southwest monsoon arriving in Kerala on May 30 and enveloping the entire nation by July 2. Its withdrawal from northwest India kicked off on September 23, finishing sooner than the typical timeline that starts around September 17 and completes by October 15.

The IMD recorded 934.8 mm of rainfall this season, higher than the usual 868.6 mm, marking it as the most significant downpour since 2020. Notably, regions such as central and peninsular India received substantially more rain, while eastern areas experienced a shortfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

