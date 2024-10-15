Mild Tremor Jolts Maharashtra's Palghar District
A mild tremor measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Talasari taluka in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The evening quake caused no injuries or property damage, officials reported. The National Centre for Seismology recorded the tremor at 4:47 PM. Local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.
A minor earthquake of 3.5 magnitude was detected in the Talasari taluka of Maharashtra's coastal Palghar district on Tuesday evening, according to officials.
The district disaster management cell chief, Vivekanand Kadam, confirmed that there have been no reports of injuries or property damage resulting from the event.
As reported by the National Centre for Seismology based in Delhi, the tremor occurred at precisely 4:47 PM. Authorities remain vigilant, keeping a close eye on any subsequent developments.
