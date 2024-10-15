Left Menu

Tragedy in Jablanica: A Community Mourns

In Jablanica, Bosnia, hundreds gathered to mourn 19 villagers who perished in recent flash floods. Coffins wrapped in green cloth were lined up at an Islamic cemetery as family members said their goodbyes. A local cleric highlighted the devastating impact on their small community.

Updated: 15-10-2024 19:53 IST
In the town of Jablanica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, hundreds gathered on Tuesday in a somber prayer session for 19 villagers who lost their lives when flash floods swept through central and southern parts of the country. The natural disaster claimed at least 26 lives over the past ten days, leaving a trail of destruction across entire villages and roads.

Green-cloth-covered coffins lined the Islamic cemetery in Jablanica, a poignant scene where bereaved families bade their final farewells. Enes Dzino, affected profoundly, sat in sorrow by the coffins of his daughter's in-laws, including several close family members. "We lost nine members of her family," he shared, his grief palpable.

Semir Jahic, a Muslim cleric from the heavily affected village of Donja Jablanica, reported the loss of 18 community members due to the floods. "This is a difficult and moving situation," he expressed, emphasizing the enormity of the tragedy on the small community.

