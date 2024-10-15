Punjab's Road to Progress: Revamping Link Roads and Medical Education

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sanctioned the construction of 13,400 kilometers of link roads, with an estimated cost of Rs 2,436.49 crore, marking a significant investment in the state's infrastructure.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, Mann emphasized that these upgrades are crucial for propelling Punjab's economic growth, as they will improve the rural road network by widening, strengthening, and upgrading link roads across the state.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister reviewed the setup of new medical colleges in locations like SAS Nagar, Kapurthala, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, and Malerkotla, aiming to transform Punjab into a hub for medical education. He stressed the importance of timely project completion and recommended hiring super specialist doctors in government hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)