Fire Erupts in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex: Three Injured

A fire swept through a residential building in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex on Wednesday morning, leaving three individuals injured. The incident occurred around 8 am in a flat on the 10th floor of the 14-storey Riya Palace building, located on 4th Cross Road, Andheri.

Emergency services responded promptly, and the injured were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. Eyewitnesses reported panic as residents evacuated the building, with fire brigade officials working diligently to extinguish the flames by 9 am. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to civic authorities.

The Lokhandwala Complex, known for its upscale residential properties, witnessed an unexpected disruption with this morning's blaze. As officials continue to probe the incident, the community remains on edge, awaiting further updates from fire authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)