Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Rescue Efforts off Greek Islands

Greek authorities have recovered the bodies of four migrants and successfully rescued 27 others after their boat capsized near the island of Kos in the southeastern Aegean Sea, according to a statement released by the coastguard late Tuesday.

A search operation, involving three coastguard vessels and a commercial ship, continues in the area. In another incident early Wednesday, a cargo ship rescued 96 migrants off Gavdos, near Crete, also within the Mediterranean. The coastguard's search involves multiple vessels and a helicopter, responding amid moderate winds.

Historically, Greece faced a significant influx of migrants during 2015-2016, primarily Syrians crossing from Turkey. Though arrivals had declined, numbers are climbing again as migrants increasingly use the southern route via Gavdos.

(With inputs from agencies.)