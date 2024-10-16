Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Rescue Efforts off Greek Islands
Greek authorities recovered four bodies and rescued 27 migrants after a boat sank near Kos. Search efforts continue with additional vessels despite challenging weather. Separately, 96 migrants were rescued near Gavdos. Greece remains a key route for migrants, reminiscent of the 2015-2016 surge.
Greek authorities have recovered the bodies of four migrants and successfully rescued 27 others after their boat capsized near the island of Kos in the southeastern Aegean Sea, according to a statement released by the coastguard late Tuesday.
A search operation, involving three coastguard vessels and a commercial ship, continues in the area. In another incident early Wednesday, a cargo ship rescued 96 migrants off Gavdos, near Crete, also within the Mediterranean. The coastguard's search involves multiple vessels and a helicopter, responding amid moderate winds.
Historically, Greece faced a significant influx of migrants during 2015-2016, primarily Syrians crossing from Turkey. Though arrivals had declined, numbers are climbing again as migrants increasingly use the southern route via Gavdos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UEFA Fines Kosovo's FFK for Nations League Match Incidents
Balkan Stability Threatened: Kosovo PM Warns of Russian Influence
Kosovo Court Drama: Ethnic Serbs Plead Not Guilty in Major Terrorism Trial
Himachal Pradesh's 'Sankalp': A Bold Stand Against Drugs
Honoring Sacrifice: Remembering Sankaralinganar's Legacy