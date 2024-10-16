Left Menu

Tragedy in Majiya: Overturned Fuel Tanker Explosion Claims Over 140 Lives in Nigeria

Over 140 individuals perished, including children, and dozens sustained injuries when an overturned gasoline tanker exploded in flames in Nigeria's Jigawa state. The incident occurred as residents attempted to collect leaked fuel. Such accidents are frequent due to lax traffic regulations and rising fuel costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:20 IST
  • Nigeria

A devastating incident unfolded in Nigeria's Jigawa state as over 140 individuals lost their lives following the explosion of an overturned gasoline tanker. Many victims, including children, succumbed to injuries sustained while trying to collect leaked fuel from the scene, emergency services reported on Wednesday.

The tragedy struck at midnight when the tanker driver lost control along a highway in Majiya town. The resulting explosion claimed numerous lives, with bodies unrecognizable in the aftermath. Emergency teams highlighted a desperate scene, as residents rushed with makeshift containers to salvage fuel amid soaring prices.

Heartbreaker is familiar in Nigeria, where tanker accidents are prevalent due to poor traffic regulation enforcement. As the community mourned, local police underscored the urgency of improving transportation safety and fuel distribution methods to prevent such calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

