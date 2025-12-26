Left Menu

Tragedy in the Waiting Room: A Life Lost Amidst Delayed Care

Prashant Sreekumar, an Indian-origin man, died from suspected cardiac arrest after an eight-hour wait at a Canadian hospital. Despite severe chest pain, he was only offered Tylenol and not prioritized for treatment. His death raises serious concerns about emergency care efficiency and patient prioritization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:34 IST
Tragedy in the Waiting Room: A Life Lost Amidst Delayed Care
death
  • Country:
  • Canada

An Indian-origin man, Prashant Sreekumar, tragically lost his life to a suspected cardiac arrest after enduring an extended wait for treatment at a Canadian hospital, according to recent reports.

Prashant, who was at work, experienced severe chest pain and was taken to Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton. Despite informing staff of his unbearable pain which he rated as 15 on a 10-point scale, he was instructed to wait after an initial ECG revealed no immediate concerns. Over eight hours, Prashant received only Tylenol, while his blood pressure continued to rise alarmingly.

Prashant collapsed and died shortly after finally being called into the treatment area. His family, devastated, seeks answers as to why critical symptoms were overlooked. The case, under review by the Chief Medical Examiner, has sparked a call for accountability from the Canadian health system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025