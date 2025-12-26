Tragedy in the Waiting Room: A Life Lost Amidst Delayed Care

An Indian-origin man, Prashant Sreekumar, tragically lost his life to a suspected cardiac arrest after enduring an extended wait for treatment at a Canadian hospital, according to recent reports.

Prashant, who was at work, experienced severe chest pain and was taken to Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton. Despite informing staff of his unbearable pain which he rated as 15 on a 10-point scale, he was instructed to wait after an initial ECG revealed no immediate concerns. Over eight hours, Prashant received only Tylenol, while his blood pressure continued to rise alarmingly.

Prashant collapsed and died shortly after finally being called into the treatment area. His family, devastated, seeks answers as to why critical symptoms were overlooked. The case, under review by the Chief Medical Examiner, has sparked a call for accountability from the Canadian health system.

(With inputs from agencies.)