Gurugram Embraces Smart Traffic Solutions

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has approved the installation of smart traffic signals at 32 intersections in sectors 58 to 115 to alleviate congestion. The project, costing Rs 7.46 crore, will start in November, aiming to improve traffic and pedestrian movement using advanced detection technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-10-2024 00:51 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 00:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is set to revolutionize traffic management by installing smart traffic lights at 32 key intersections in sectors 58 to 115. According to an official release on Wednesday, these measures aim to alleviate congestion and enhance pedestrian safety in Gurugram.

During a recent Tender Allotment Committee meeting led by GMDA's CEO, A Sreenivas, the project received the green light for allocation. With a budget of Rs 7.46 crore, this phase two initiative of the smart traffic signal project will commence in November and is expected to be completed within six months.

Equipped with Adaptive Traffic Control Systems, the traffic signals will automatically adjust timings based on real-time vehicle flow, facilitated by vehicle detector cameras. These advancements not only promise smoother vehicular movement but also prioritize pedestrian safety and ensure emergency vehicles can navigate efficiently through 'green corridors'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

