Delhi Chokes: Air Quality Worsens for Fourth Day

Delhi's air quality remains poor for the fourth morning, with an AQI of 277. It is seen as a health concern for residents. While temperatures are slightly above normal, weather remains clear with high humidity. Conditions call for strategic measures to improve air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 10:02 IST
Delhi's air quality continued to be poor for the fourth consecutive morning on Thursday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board readings.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 277 at 9 am, indicating a concerning level for residents. It remains an urgent health issue that necessitates immediate action.

The minimum temperature rose slightly above average at 20.3 degrees Celsius, while relative humidity was at a high 91 percent. A clear sky is expected with temperatures peaking around 35 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

