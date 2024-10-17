Climate-Induced Deluge: Examining Nepal's September Floods

A recent study has found that the devastating floods in Nepal this past September, which claimed more than 240 lives, were significantly intensified by climate change. Conducted by World Weather Attribution, the rapid analysis indicates that human-caused climate change made the rainfall 10% more severe.

The research underscores the urgent necessity to curtail development in flood-prone, low-lying areas of Nepal's urban landscapes to prevent future catastrophes. It also advises enhancing early warning systems to safeguard lives during inevitable future flood incidents.

According to the study, if the atmosphere had not been saturated with fossil fuel emissions, these extreme weather events would have been less intense and destructive. Researchers suggest that addressing climate change is pivotal to mitigating the impacts of such natural disasters.

