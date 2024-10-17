Left Menu

Delhi Launches Dust Pollution Control Portal for Construction Compliance

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has introduced a 'Dust Pollution Control Self-Assessment' portal, requiring all construction projects in Delhi to register and upload dust control audits. The initiative aims to ensure compliance with air quality standards by enforcing real-time monitoring and advanced dust control measures at construction sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:39 IST
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has unveiled a new portal for managing dust pollution emanating from construction projects in the city, aligning with the directives of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

All construction and demolition projects over 500 square metres must register and perform regular dust control assessments, according to the DPCC notice. In an effort to enhance compliance, designated sites must also incorporate video fencing and air-quality sensors.

The introduction of advanced dust-control measures, including anti-smog guns for larger projects, underscores the commitment to reducing air pollution in Delhi. Non-compliance with the guidelines not only threatens hefty fines but also potential construction halts, reflecting serious enforcement of pollution regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

