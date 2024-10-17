U.S. Executes Strategic Airstrike on Yemen's Houthi Weapon Stores

In an unprecedented military maneuver, the United States has deployed its B-2 stealth bombers to target five subterranean weapons storage facilities in regions of Yemen controlled by the Houthi forces. The Pentagon states this action showcases the U.S.'s ability to strike fortified targets globally.

The U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the strategic importance of this strike, highlighting the readiness to neutralize threats buried deep underground. This move also serves as a potential message to Iran amid escalating tensions following recent missile strikes.

Despite fears of mounting conflict in the Middle East, the U.S. remains defensive, mainly intercepting Houthi attacks on Red Sea vessels. Meanwhile, CENTCOM continues to assess the operation's impact, confirming no civilian casualties from this significant airstrike.

(With inputs from agencies.)