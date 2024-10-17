Left Menu

U.S. Executes Strategic Airstrike on Yemen's Houthi Weapon Stores

The United States conducted airstrikes using B-2 stealth bombers against five underground weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. This action marks a first in utilizing B-2 bombers for such targets, possibly signaling to Iran amidst heightened Middle East tensions. CENTCOM reports no civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented military maneuver, the United States has deployed its B-2 stealth bombers to target five subterranean weapons storage facilities in regions of Yemen controlled by the Houthi forces. The Pentagon states this action showcases the U.S.'s ability to strike fortified targets globally.

The U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the strategic importance of this strike, highlighting the readiness to neutralize threats buried deep underground. This move also serves as a potential message to Iran amid escalating tensions following recent missile strikes.

Despite fears of mounting conflict in the Middle East, the U.S. remains defensive, mainly intercepting Houthi attacks on Red Sea vessels. Meanwhile, CENTCOM continues to assess the operation's impact, confirming no civilian casualties from this significant airstrike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

