U.S. Executes Strategic Airstrike on Yemen's Houthi Weapon Stores
The United States conducted airstrikes using B-2 stealth bombers against five underground weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. This action marks a first in utilizing B-2 bombers for such targets, possibly signaling to Iran amidst heightened Middle East tensions. CENTCOM reports no civilian casualties.
In an unprecedented military maneuver, the United States has deployed its B-2 stealth bombers to target five subterranean weapons storage facilities in regions of Yemen controlled by the Houthi forces. The Pentagon states this action showcases the U.S.'s ability to strike fortified targets globally.
The U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the strategic importance of this strike, highlighting the readiness to neutralize threats buried deep underground. This move also serves as a potential message to Iran amid escalating tensions following recent missile strikes.
Despite fears of mounting conflict in the Middle East, the U.S. remains defensive, mainly intercepting Houthi attacks on Red Sea vessels. Meanwhile, CENTCOM continues to assess the operation's impact, confirming no civilian casualties from this significant airstrike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
