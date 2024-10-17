Odisha Enhances Wildlife Patrol with New Vehicles
The Odisha government has introduced 15 customized four-wheelers for patrolling wildlife sanctuaries, including the Satkosia Tiger Reserve. This initiative, supported by Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd's CSR effort, aims to enhance protection and rescue operations. These vehicles are essential tools for the conservation efforts within the state's wildlife reserves.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:31 IST
In a bid to boost wildlife protection, the Odisha government has deployed 15 specially modified four-wheelers for patrolling various wildlife sanctuaries, including the renowned Satkosia Tiger Reserve.
Flagged off by Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Susanta Nanda, these vehicles are part of a CSR initiative by Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd.
The initiative aims to enhance the state's capacity to protect its wildlife and manage rescue operations effectively, with plans to extend this facility to more sanctuaries like Debrigarh soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
