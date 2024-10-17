Odisha Enhances Wildlife Patrol with New Vehicles

In a bid to boost wildlife protection, the Odisha government has deployed 15 specially modified four-wheelers for patrolling various wildlife sanctuaries, including the renowned Satkosia Tiger Reserve.

Flagged off by Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Susanta Nanda, these vehicles are part of a CSR initiative by Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd.

The initiative aims to enhance the state's capacity to protect its wildlife and manage rescue operations effectively, with plans to extend this facility to more sanctuaries like Debrigarh soon.

