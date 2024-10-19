Impact of Climate Change on Society's Marginalized

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud emphasized the profound impact of climate change on marginalized communities, including fisherfolk and farmers, during a recent event.

Speaking at the release of Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai's book, he called for collective action between the state and its citizens to safeguard the environment.

The CJI referenced constitutional provisions, highlighting the need for sustainable development and the importance of inter-generational equity in environmental conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)