Impact of Climate Change on Society's Marginalized

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud highlighted that climate change significantly impacts marginalized communities like fisherfolk and farmers. Speaking at a book release, he urged collective efforts by the state and citizens to protect the environment, referencing constitutional mandates and sustainable jurisprudence principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud emphasized the profound impact of climate change on marginalized communities, including fisherfolk and farmers, during a recent event.

Speaking at the release of Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai's book, he called for collective action between the state and its citizens to safeguard the environment.

The CJI referenced constitutional provisions, highlighting the need for sustainable development and the importance of inter-generational equity in environmental conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

