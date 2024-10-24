Left Menu

BIRET Secures Global Leadership in Sustainable Real Estate

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (BIRET) has been named the Global Sector Leader for Sustainable Mixed-use Development by GRESB, achieving a perfect score in development projects. Maintaining a 5-star GRESB rating for three consecutive years, BIRET is committed to transitioning to 100% renewable energy by 2027.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (BIRET) has once again solidified its position in the realm of sustainable real estate, earning recognition as the Global Sector Leader for Sustainable Mixed-use Development by GRESB.

In recent evaluations, BIRET achieved a perfect score of 100 for its development projects, surpassing the global average significantly. Its operational buildings also scored an impressive 92 out of 100, highlighting its dedication to environmental stewardship.

BIRET's securement of a 5-star rating from GRESB for the third straight year underscores its commitment to excellence in sustainability across governance and social domains as well. By 2027, BIRET aims to transition its entire portfolio to renewable energy, aligning with its ambitious ESG strategy.

