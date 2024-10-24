Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Water Tank Collapse Claims Lives in Pune

A makeshift water tank collapsed in Pune, Maharashtra, killing five laborers and injuring five others. The accident occurred at a labor camp in Bhosari area. The wall of the tank seemingly exploded due to water pressure. An investigation is underway to determine the ownership of the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:26 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Water Tank Collapse Claims Lives in Pune
water tanks Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Pune district, Maharashtra, five laborers lost their lives and five others sustained injuries after a makeshift water tank collapsed at a labor camp on Thursday morning, according to police reports.

The mishap occurred in Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad township as some laborers were bathing under the tank. Authorities suggest the tank's wall may have exploded due to excessive water pressure, resulting in the collapse.

Local officials noted that three individuals died instantly while two others succumbed to injuries in a hospital. An investigation is ongoing to identify the site owner and initiate legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024