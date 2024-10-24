Tragedy Strikes: Water Tank Collapse Claims Lives in Pune
A makeshift water tank collapsed in Pune, Maharashtra, killing five laborers and injuring five others. The accident occurred at a labor camp in Bhosari area. The wall of the tank seemingly exploded due to water pressure. An investigation is underway to determine the ownership of the site.
In a tragic incident in Pune district, Maharashtra, five laborers lost their lives and five others sustained injuries after a makeshift water tank collapsed at a labor camp on Thursday morning, according to police reports.
The mishap occurred in Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad township as some laborers were bathing under the tank. Authorities suggest the tank's wall may have exploded due to excessive water pressure, resulting in the collapse.
Local officials noted that three individuals died instantly while two others succumbed to injuries in a hospital. An investigation is ongoing to identify the site owner and initiate legal proceedings.
