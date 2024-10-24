Empowering Panchayats: A Game-Changer in Local Weather Forecasting

In a significant step for disaster management, Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan, also known as Lalan Singh, on Thursday launched a weather forecast service tailored for gram panchayats.

The service offers localised daily forecasts for five days, aiming to enhance preparedness and mitigate damage from extreme weather conditions.

The initiative, supported by the India Meteorological Department and accessible through digital platforms, is poised to benefit farmers and build climate resilience at the grassroots level.

(With inputs from agencies.)