Empowering Panchayats: A Game-Changer in Local Weather Forecasting
A new service providing daily five-day weather forecasts to gram panchayats was launched by Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan. This initiative aims to improve disaster management and support farmers by alerting them to extreme weather conditions. The forecasts are accessible via digital platforms and WhatsApp groups.
Updated: 24-10-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:30 IST
In a significant step for disaster management, Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan, also known as Lalan Singh, on Thursday launched a weather forecast service tailored for gram panchayats.
The service offers localised daily forecasts for five days, aiming to enhance preparedness and mitigate damage from extreme weather conditions.
The initiative, supported by the India Meteorological Department and accessible through digital platforms, is poised to benefit farmers and build climate resilience at the grassroots level.
