Extended Closure of Similipal Tiger Reserve Amid Heavy Rains

The Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district will continue to remain closed to visitors until October 28 due to persistent heavy rains affecting the region, according to an official statement on Friday. The popular wildlife destination was initially shuttered from October 23 to 25 in response to Cyclone Dana.

While plans were in place to reopen the reserve on Saturday, local authorities have extended the closure period by an additional three days due to continuous downpours. Spanning an impressive 2,750 square kilometers, the reserve is renowned for its rich biodiversity, featuring 96 orchid species and an array of wildlife.

Visitors are typically drawn to Similipal for its unique wildlife, which includes rare melanistic tigers, Royal Bengal Tigers, as well as leopards, Asian elephants, and numerous other species. The area serves as a critical habitat for a variety of mammals, birds, and reptiles, enhancing its conservation value.

(With inputs from agencies.)