Cyclone Dana's Fury: Eastern Coast Devastation

Cyclone Dana wreaked havoc on the eastern coast, causing severe damage in Odisha and West Bengal. Despite the devastation, Odisha reported zero casualties. Prompt relief efforts are underway, focusing on restoring power and providing aid. In Bengal, one death was reported, and damage assessments are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar/Kolkata | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:28 IST
A severe cyclonic storm, Dana, lashed the eastern coast on Friday, unleashing relentless rain and powerful winds that toppled trees and electric poles, causing extensive damage to infrastructure and crops in Odisha and West Bengal.

Odisha praised its 'zero casualty mission,' though one fatality was reported in Bengal. As Dana weakened, morphing into a deep depression and drifting westward, authorities prioritized extensive relief and rehabilitation operations.

Odisha and West Bengal quickly resumed flights, railways, and bus services post-storm, while officials assessed and remedied disruptions. Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari announced expedited damage assessments, estimated to conclude within a week, ensuring roadblock removals and communications restoration. Evacuated residents will receive permanent housing.

Focus is also on power restoration, with Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo confirming the majority of affected 33 KV feeders operational and ongoing progress in the remaining sectors. The coastal damage involved uprooted trees, and tidal surges inundated areas, impacting Bhitarkanika National Park.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded the successful evacuation of residents, noting no fatalities. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed one death and evacuation of over two lakh people, ensuring relief distribution to impacted communities. Agricultural devastation includes rice fields flattened in affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

