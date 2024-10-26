Left Menu

Drone Strike Sparks Fire in Kyiv High-Rise

A Russian drone attack on a Kyiv residential building resulted in a fire on the upper floors, prompting evacuations. No casualties were immediately reported. Emergency services are responding to the incident, with officials providing updates via social media platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 00:46 IST
Drone Strike Sparks Fire in Kyiv High-Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, a Russian drone targeted a multi-storey residential building in Kyiv on Friday evening, causing a fire on the upper floors. Immediate evacuation measures were taken as authorities responded to the emergency.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko informed residents through the Telegram platform, confirming the damage to the 17th, 18th, and 19th floors in the Solomyanskyi district. Emergency services swiftly arrived on the scene to control the situation.

While no casualties have been reported, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, stated that drone fragments also landed in an open area in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The situation remains tense as emergency crews work to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024