Drone Strike Sparks Fire in Kyiv High-Rise

In a dramatic turn of events, a Russian drone targeted a multi-storey residential building in Kyiv on Friday evening, causing a fire on the upper floors. Immediate evacuation measures were taken as authorities responded to the emergency.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko informed residents through the Telegram platform, confirming the damage to the 17th, 18th, and 19th floors in the Solomyanskyi district. Emergency services swiftly arrived on the scene to control the situation.

While no casualties have been reported, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, stated that drone fragments also landed in an open area in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The situation remains tense as emergency crews work to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)