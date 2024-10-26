Drone Strike Sparks Fire in Kyiv High-Rise
A Russian drone attack on a Kyiv residential building resulted in a fire on the upper floors, prompting evacuations. No casualties were immediately reported. Emergency services are responding to the incident, with officials providing updates via social media platforms.
In a dramatic turn of events, a Russian drone targeted a multi-storey residential building in Kyiv on Friday evening, causing a fire on the upper floors. Immediate evacuation measures were taken as authorities responded to the emergency.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko informed residents through the Telegram platform, confirming the damage to the 17th, 18th, and 19th floors in the Solomyanskyi district. Emergency services swiftly arrived on the scene to control the situation.
While no casualties have been reported, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, stated that drone fragments also landed in an open area in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The situation remains tense as emergency crews work to ensure safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
