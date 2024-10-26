Tragic Blaze Claims Four Young Lives in Rental Home

In a devastating occurrence, a 17-year-old boy and three other youths perished in a fire at their rental residence in the Saraswati Enclave Colony in Sector 10. The fire, which erupted while they slept, was reportedly caused by a short circuit.

The victims, identified as Mushtaq (22), Noor Alam (26), Sahil (24), and Aman, were native to Bihar and had relocated for work and academic pursuits. Despite the swift arrival of police and fire brigade personnel, the fire ravaged the room, leaving no chance for survival.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar of the Sector 10 A police station reported that investigations are continuing, despite the absence of formal complaints. The bodies have been sent for autopsy as officials aim to uncover more details about the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)