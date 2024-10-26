Left Menu

Deluge in Madurai: Government's Swift Response to Record Rainfall

Madurai experienced unusual rainfall, receiving 4.5 cm in just 15 minutes, causing significant flooding. The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, is actively handling rescue operations. Precautionary measures are ongoing due to further rain forecasts, and efforts continue to restore normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:41 IST
Record rainfall swept through Madurai, plunging parts of the city under water as 4.5 cm of rain fell in just 15 minutes. The unexpected deluge prompted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to assure the public that the government is vigorously overseeing rescue efforts.

Swift action has been taken to address flooding across affected neighborhoods, with two ministers and the district collector on the ground to manage relief operations. Engineering teams are deploying heavy equipment to drain waterlogged areas.

Temporary shelters have been set up, offering medical assistance and provisions to displaced residents. Despite continued rainfall predictions, officials confirm that safety measures are in place to prevent the situation from worsening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

