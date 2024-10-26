Deputy CM’s Housing Surprise in Himachal Pradesh’s Baliwal

Baliwal residents Taru Ram and Neelam Kaur experienced a life-changing surprise when Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri approved housing for them during a public event.

The decision was made during the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' initiative in Haroli, the Deputy CM's home constituency. The initiative aims to extend developmental benefits to rural areas.

Efforts include the Rs 70 crore Beat Area Irrigation Scheme-2 and a significant investment in road infrastructure. Agnihotri emphasized controlled monitoring through CCTV to maintain security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)