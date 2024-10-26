Left Menu

Deputy CM’s Housing Surprise in Himachal Pradesh’s Baliwal

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri surprised residents of Baliwal, Himachal Pradesh, by approving houses for Taru Ram and Neelam Kaur during the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' program. Aimed at fostering development, the initiative also focuses on improving irrigation facilities and road infrastructure in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:09 IST
Baliwal residents Taru Ram and Neelam Kaur experienced a life-changing surprise when Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri approved housing for them during a public event.

The decision was made during the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' initiative in Haroli, the Deputy CM's home constituency. The initiative aims to extend developmental benefits to rural areas.

Efforts include the Rs 70 crore Beat Area Irrigation Scheme-2 and a significant investment in road infrastructure. Agnihotri emphasized controlled monitoring through CCTV to maintain security in the region.

