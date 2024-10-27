Left Menu

Infrastructure Concerns Raised After Bandra Station Stampede

Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP, highlighting a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra station as an example of India's deteriorating infrastructure. Nine people were injured in the rush to board a train. Gandhi emphasized the need for infrastructure that caters to public safety and convenience, criticizing publicity-driven projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, criticized the BJP following a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station. He described the incident as indicative of India's faltering infrastructure. Gandhi stated that inaugurations should prioritize public welfare, rather than mere publicity.

The stampede, which occurred on Sunday amid a rush to board a Gorakhpur-bound train, resulted in nine injuries, according to local civic and disaster control officials. However, Western Railway reported two injuries, caused when some passengers attempted to board a moving train.

Gandhi also highlighted past infrastructure failures, citing the Balasore train accident, and stressed the need for a transparent system focused on building a robust future for India. Calls were made for infrastructure projects that ensure public safety, ease of business, and convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

