Left Menu

Tragedy in the Mediterranean: Tunisia's Migrant Crisis Intensifies

Tunisia's coastguard has recovered 16 bodies of migrants off the Mediterranean coast. This continues a series of maritime tragedies as Tunisia becomes the main departure point for Africans seeking to reach Europe. Authorities struggle with managing an unprecedented migration crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:10 IST
Tragedy in the Mediterranean: Tunisia's Migrant Crisis Intensifies
Representative Image Image Credit: Coastguard.live.mil

In yet another tragic incident in the Mediterranean, the Tunisian coastguard has recovered the bodies of 16 migrants near the towns of Maloulech, Salakta, and Chebba. This finding represents just the latest in a series of devastating migrant boat disasters in the region.

According to Houssem Eddine Jebabli, a senior official with the national guard, the bodies were initially discovered over the weekend and on Monday. Unfortunately, the victims have not been identified due to the advanced state of decomposition.

Last month, similar tragedies unfolded as at least 15 Tunisians, including three infants, lost their lives when their vessel sank off the coast of Djerba. In the same time frame, bodies of 13 sub-Saharan African migrants were also recovered, highlighting Tunisia's burgeoning role as the primary launch point for migrants making the perilous journey to Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CIA Chief Proposes 28-Day Gaza Ceasefire Deal

CIA Chief Proposes 28-Day Gaza Ceasefire Deal

 Global
2
B.C. Election Outcome: NDP Secures Power Amidst Voter Concerns

B.C. Election Outcome: NDP Secures Power Amidst Voter Concerns

 Global
3
Dueling Election Narratives: Trump and Harris Make Final Pitches in Swing States

Dueling Election Narratives: Trump and Harris Make Final Pitches in Swing St...

 Global
4
Mexico's Judiciary Faces Constitutional Crossroads: Reform Sparks Tension

Mexico's Judiciary Faces Constitutional Crossroads: Reform Sparks Tension

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024