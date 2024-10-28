Tragedy in the Mediterranean: Tunisia's Migrant Crisis Intensifies

In yet another tragic incident in the Mediterranean, the Tunisian coastguard has recovered the bodies of 16 migrants near the towns of Maloulech, Salakta, and Chebba. This finding represents just the latest in a series of devastating migrant boat disasters in the region.

According to Houssem Eddine Jebabli, a senior official with the national guard, the bodies were initially discovered over the weekend and on Monday. Unfortunately, the victims have not been identified due to the advanced state of decomposition.

Last month, similar tragedies unfolded as at least 15 Tunisians, including three infants, lost their lives when their vessel sank off the coast of Djerba. In the same time frame, bodies of 13 sub-Saharan African migrants were also recovered, highlighting Tunisia's burgeoning role as the primary launch point for migrants making the perilous journey to Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)