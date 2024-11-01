Raging Floodwaters Turn Mediterranean Metropolis Into Disaster Zone

The death toll from unprecedented flash floods in Spain rose to 205 on Friday, with concerns over potentially missing individuals fueling anger and solidarity among affected communities.

In Valencia, 202 fatalities have been recorded, and Spanish emergency services caution about more rain on the horizon.

The catastrophic weather event left residents in shock as it duplicated scenes reminiscent of a tsunami aftermath. Streets remain congested with damaged vehicles, and many locals are trapped without essential services, further intensifying the calls for immediate aid and intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)