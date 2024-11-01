Left Menu

Post-Diwali Air Quality Deteriorates Despite Crackdown in Bihar

In the aftermath of Diwali, several cities in Bihar reported poor air quality, with Hajipur experiencing 'very poor' conditions. Despite a ban on firecrackers in key cities, the air quality index worsened. However, improvements were noted over last year due to strict rule enforcement and reduced noise pollution.

Patna | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:47 IST
Post-Diwali Air Quality Deteriorates Despite Crackdown in Bihar
  • India

Bihar's air quality took a hit post-Diwali as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several cities plunged to 'poor' levels, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city of Hajipur bore the brunt, recording 'very poor' air quality with an index value of 332.

Other affected areas included Araria, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, and more, with index levels hovering between 230 and 300. These conditions arose despite the state government's ban on firecrackers in cities like Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and Hajipur, aligning with the National Green Tribunal's directive to maintain air quality.

Devendra Kumar Shukla, chairman of the Bihar State Pollution Control Board, noted that colder climatic conditions contributed to the deterioration. However, he highlighted an improvement in air and noise pollution levels compared to last year, attributing it to strict regulation enforcement.

