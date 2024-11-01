Left Menu

Punjab's Farm Fire Surge: A Smoldering Crisis

Punjab faced a significant rise in farm fire incidents, reporting 587 new cases. From September 15 to November 1, the state recorded 3,537 cases. Stubble burning after paddy harvest contributes to air pollution in Delhi. Despite a 26% drop in 2023, farm fires remain a pressing issue.

Punjab experienced a sharp increase in farm fire cases, with 587 new incidents reported, marking the highest spike this season. The period from September 15 to November 1 saw 3,537 farm fires, according to data from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre.

Among affected districts, Sangrur reported the highest number with 79 cases, while Ferozepur recorded 70, Tarn Taran 59, and Amritsar 40. Notably, Fazilka, Rupnagar, and Pathankot each reported a single incident.

The rise in farm fires is often linked to Punjab and Haryana's stubble burning practices, contributing to Delhi's air pollution after paddy harvest. Despite a notable 26% decrease in incidents compared to previous years, the issue remains a significant environmental challenge.

