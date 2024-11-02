Left Menu

Paving the Way: Andhra's Bold Pothole-Free Mission

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu initiated an ambitious project to eliminate potholes across the state. Starting in Anakapalli district, Naidu led by example, personally participating in repairs. The project is estimated to cost Rs 861 crore and involves government officials and local leaders.

In a bold move to enhance infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched an initiative to make roads pothole-free across the state. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 861 crore, aims to significantly improve road conditions.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the mission in Chintalagorlivanipalem village in Anakapalli district. Highlighting his hands-on approach, Naidu personally filled a pothole with mortar, assisted by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and other officials.

This initiative is a part of the government's commitment to better connectivity and road safety, showcasing proactive governance to tackle infrastructure challenges head-on.

