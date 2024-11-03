Left Menu

Pollution Alert: Rising AQI Levels in Punjab and Haryana

Air quality across various regions in Punjab and Haryana deteriorated significantly, with many areas falling into the 'very poor' category. Karnal recorded the highest AQI of 316. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board highlights severe pollution levels, exacerbated by recent farm fires in Punjab.

On Sunday, multiple regions across Punjab and Haryana recorded air quality indices (AQI) in the 'very poor' and 'poor' categories. Karnal was the most affected, with an AQI of 316, highlighting a troubling rise in pollution levels across these states.

In Punjab, Amritsar reported an AQI of 301, while Bahadurgarh and Karnal in Haryana recorded levels of 313 and 316, respectively. These figures fall within the 'very poor' category, as indicated by the Sameer app, which provides hourly AQI updates from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several locations in Haryana, such as Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, and Sonipat, also reported high AQI levels. Meanwhile, Punjab faced challenges with farm fires, reporting 379 incidents on Saturday, adding to the pollution woes.

