Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Deadly Fire Engulfs Kirti Nagar Godown

A massive fire erupted in a furniture godown in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar, leading to the tragic death of two men due to suffocation. Fire services were alerted early Sunday, with responders rushing the victims to the hospital, where they were declared dead. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 11:00 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Deadly Fire Engulfs Kirti Nagar Godown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire claimed the lives of two individuals in a furniture godown in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar on Sunday early morning, officials reported.

The fire started on the building's terrace, where the victims were asleep, leading to their deaths by suffocation despite rescue attempts.

Emergency services received a call at 4.25 am, dispatched six fire tenders, and promptly initiated a rescue operation. Legal proceedings and forensic investigations are ongoing to determine the fire's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024