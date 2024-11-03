Tragedy Strikes as Deadly Fire Engulfs Kirti Nagar Godown

A devastating fire claimed the lives of two individuals in a furniture godown in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar on Sunday early morning, officials reported.

The fire started on the building's terrace, where the victims were asleep, leading to their deaths by suffocation despite rescue attempts.

Emergency services received a call at 4.25 am, dispatched six fire tenders, and promptly initiated a rescue operation. Legal proceedings and forensic investigations are ongoing to determine the fire's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)