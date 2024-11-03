Tragedy Strikes as Deadly Fire Engulfs Kirti Nagar Godown
A massive fire erupted in a furniture godown in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar, leading to the tragic death of two men due to suffocation. Fire services were alerted early Sunday, with responders rushing the victims to the hospital, where they were declared dead. An investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 11:00 IST
- India
A devastating fire claimed the lives of two individuals in a furniture godown in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar on Sunday early morning, officials reported.
The fire started on the building's terrace, where the victims were asleep, leading to their deaths by suffocation despite rescue attempts.
Emergency services received a call at 4.25 am, dispatched six fire tenders, and promptly initiated a rescue operation. Legal proceedings and forensic investigations are ongoing to determine the fire's cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
