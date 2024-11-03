Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strike in Uganda Claims Lives at Church Gathering

A lightning strike at a church gathering in Uganda's Palabek refugee camp resulted in 14 fatalities and 34 injured individuals. The victims were primarily juveniles, including one nine-year-old girl. Such fatal strikes are frequent in Uganda, partially due to a lack of lightning conductors in buildings.

A tragic incident has struck the Palabek refugee camp in Uganda where a fatal lightning strike claimed at least 14 lives and left 34 others injured during a church prayer gathering last Saturday, according to local police.

Amidst a gathering for prayers at 5:00 p.m., the lightning thunderbolt struck half an hour later. The victims have not yet been identified by nationality, however, Palabek predominantly shelters South Sudanese refugees who fled their country's civil unrest shortly after its 2011 independence.

Most victims were juveniles, tragically including a nine-year-old girl, police reported. Eastern Uganda is no stranger to fatal lightning strikes, frequently affecting schools and similar structures that lack proper lightning conductors.

