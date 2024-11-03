Leadership Shakeup at Bandhavgarh: Laxity in Elephant Death Probe

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a decisive leadership shakeup at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, suspending two top officials after a high-level investigation revealed serious lapses in their duties.

The suspended officials, Reserve Director Gaurav Choudhary and Assistant Conservator of Forests Fateh Singh Ninama, face accusations ranging from poor communication to neglecting critical responsibilities. This decision follows the unexplained deaths of 10 elephants, presumed to have consumed a toxic substance.

In response to the crisis, CM Yadav promptly dispatched an expert team led by junior minister Pradeep Ahirwar to conduct a thorough inquiry. As the investigation widens, more teams are exploring potential toxic causes for these distressing fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)