Valencia Floods: The Hunt for Safety in Bonaire's Depths

Spanish rescue teams continue their search within Valencia's Bonaire shopping mall's flooded underground car park. This effort follows devastating flash floods that have already claimed 217 lives across the nation. Work is ongoing to ensure there are no undiscovered casualties within the 5,700-space parking area.

Spanish rescue teams are diligently searching Valencia's Bonaire shopping mall's underground car park, hoping to ensure no casualties are hidden beneath the floodwaters. This follows one of the deadliest flash floods in Spain's modern history, which has claimed 217 lives so far, authorities reported on Monday.

The flash floods struck last week, transforming the car park of Bonaire shopping mall into a potential danger zone. Though authorities have not yet found any casualties in the 5,700-space underground area, efforts continue to confirm the area's safety.

Rescue efforts are urgently concentrated on flooded underground car parks, garages, and basements throughout the affected zones, to confirm all individuals' safety and address any ongoing threats.

