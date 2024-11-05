Left Menu

Russian Collaboration with Iran Soars with Satellite Launch

A Russian rocket successfully launched two Iranian satellites, marking increased cooperation between Moscow and Tehran. The launch is part of a broader strategic partnership despite accusations of Iranian drone support for Russia in Ukraine. Further ties are planned, with an upcoming visit from Iran's President.

A Russian rocket successfully launched into orbit on Tuesday, carrying a pair of Iranian satellites, highlighting deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran.

The Soyuz rocket, launched from the Vostochny pad in eastern Russia, placed its payload into the correct orbit nine minutes post-liftoff, including two Russian Ionosphere-M Earth observation satellites and the two Iranian ones, Kowsar and Hodhod.

This launch comes amid allegations from Ukraine and the West of Iran supplying Moscow with explosive drones for use in Ukraine, claims both countries deny. Moscow and Tehran aim to sign a "comprehensive strategic partnership" during a visit by Iran's President.

(With inputs from agencies.)

