H5N1's New Host: Pigs Raise Pandemic Concerns

H5N1 influenza, a bird flu strain known for its high pathogenicity, has been detected in pigs on an Oregon farm, sparking concerns among virologists. The finding is alarming due to the potential of pigs to serve as 'mixing vessels' for viral genetic material.

This new development arises in the background of an ongoing viral outbreak affecting seabirds, sea lions, and even US dairy cattle. While the infected pig in Oregon appears to be healthy, virologists remain attentive to the situation.

This concern stems from pigs' ability to host both bird and human influenza strains, potentially enabling the viruses to exchange genetic material and evolve into new, possibly pandemic-causing strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)