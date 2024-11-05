Bluetongue Crisis: Sardinia's Sheep Farmers on the Brink

In Sardinia, a cornerstone of Italian sheep farming, breeder Michela Dessi reports a significant loss due to the bluetongue disease, which has decimated her flock. With 150 sheep dead and 140 losing lambs, this insect-borne disease presents grave challenges for local farmers.

The island, home to three million sheep, represents 40% of Italy's sheep population and is integral to Sardinian cultural identity. This year, a quarter of Sardinia's 13,000 sheep farms have been hit, resulting in the death of 40,000 sheep, a stark increase from 5,000 last year.

Failures in vaccination efforts, amid changing climate patterns that favor the disease-carrying insect, exacerbate the crisis. While government plans are underway, Sardinian farmers express urgent need for financial support amid mounting losses.

