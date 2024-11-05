Bluetongue Crisis: Sardinia's Sheep Farmers on the Brink
Sardinia's sheep industry faces a crisis as an insect-borne disease, bluetongue, ravages local livestock. The viral infection has killed 40,000 sheep in the region, threatening the island's cultural identity tied to sheep farming. Failed vaccinations and climate change contribute to the escalating issue.
In Sardinia, a cornerstone of Italian sheep farming, breeder Michela Dessi reports a significant loss due to the bluetongue disease, which has decimated her flock. With 150 sheep dead and 140 losing lambs, this insect-borne disease presents grave challenges for local farmers.
The island, home to three million sheep, represents 40% of Italy's sheep population and is integral to Sardinian cultural identity. This year, a quarter of Sardinia's 13,000 sheep farms have been hit, resulting in the death of 40,000 sheep, a stark increase from 5,000 last year.
Failures in vaccination efforts, amid changing climate patterns that favor the disease-carrying insect, exacerbate the crisis. While government plans are underway, Sardinian farmers express urgent need for financial support amid mounting losses.
(With inputs from agencies.)