Delhi Chokes: Air Quality Hits 'Very Poor' Mark

Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) records a marginal drop to 356. Four areas report 'severe' air quality. Clear skies are expected during the day with smog and mist. The humidity level is at 98%, with a minimum temperature of 17.1°C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:34 IST
Visual from Ambala city (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Residents of Delhi awoke to toxic air on Wednesday morning, as air quality persisted in the 'very poor' category.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) saw a slight decrease to 356 at 9 am, but four locations - Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, and NSIT Dwarka - reported 'severe' levels, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

For two days, Delhi's AQI has hovered on the higher end of 'very poor,' with scores of 373 on Monday and 384 Tuesday morning. The city's minimum temperature was measured at 17.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above average, with humidity levels at a high 98%, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

(With inputs from agencies.)

