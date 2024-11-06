Delhi Chokes: Air Quality Hits 'Very Poor' Mark

Residents of Delhi awoke to toxic air on Wednesday morning, as air quality persisted in the 'very poor' category.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) saw a slight decrease to 356 at 9 am, but four locations - Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, and NSIT Dwarka - reported 'severe' levels, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

For two days, Delhi's AQI has hovered on the higher end of 'very poor,' with scores of 373 on Monday and 384 Tuesday morning. The city's minimum temperature was measured at 17.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above average, with humidity levels at a high 98%, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

(With inputs from agencies.)