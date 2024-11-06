CRC Group's Bold Leap into Super-Luxury Real Estate

In response to the growing demand for luxury living, CRC Group announced a substantial investment of Rs 525 crore to develop a new super-luxury housing project in Greater Noida, termed 'CRC Maesta'.

The project will span nearly four acres in the Noida Extension, featuring 358 apartments. According to Kunal Bhalla, Founder and CEO of CRC Group, the total investment includes the cost of land and will be primarily funded through internal accruals. The company anticipates generating sales revenue of Rs 800 crore from this venture.

Salil Kumar, Director-Marketing & Business Management at CRC Group, highlighted that this marks a significant shift for the company into the ultra-luxury segment. Established in 2015, CRC Group has already completed two housing projects and has ongoing developments in Greater Noida and Noida. The groundbreaking for CRC Maesta is set for November 9, with a completion timeline of 42 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)