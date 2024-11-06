Left Menu

Rafael Eyes Cuba with Growing Fury

Hurricane Rafael has strengthened into a category 2 storm as it approaches western Cuba. Located 160 miles south-southeast of Havana, it carries winds of 100 mph, and is expected to reach major hurricane status by landfall according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

06-11-2024
Hurricane Rafael has escalated to a category 2 hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center announced on Wednesday.

Rafael is currently positioned approximately 160 miles south-southeast of Havana, Cuba, with maximum sustained winds reaching 100 mph. This information comes from the forecasters based in Miami.

The storm is projected to gain further intensity and could become a major hurricane by the time it makes landfall in western Cuba, as per the National Hurricane Center's latest reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

