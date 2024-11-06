Left Menu

Delhi's Bold Move: 58 Teams to Tackle Industrial Pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced 58 inspection teams to monitor industrial units' compliance with environmental regulations. These teams aim to reduce pollution by ensuring units use approved fuels and manage waste properly. The move is part of the broader Winter Action Plan focusing on pollution control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the escalating pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai declared the establishment of 58 inspection teams on Wednesday. Their mission: to scrutinize industrial units across the city for adherence to environmental guidelines.

The teams, consisting of officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), have been granted authority to enforce compliance and penalize offenders.

A significant portion of Delhi's industrial entities, totaling 1,901, has transitioned to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) under the initiative. Remaining units must use sanctioned fuels or face consequences as part of the Winter Action Plan focused on pollution control and waste management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

