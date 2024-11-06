Delhi's Bold Move: 58 Teams to Tackle Industrial Pollution

In response to the escalating pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai declared the establishment of 58 inspection teams on Wednesday. Their mission: to scrutinize industrial units across the city for adherence to environmental guidelines.

The teams, consisting of officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), have been granted authority to enforce compliance and penalize offenders.

A significant portion of Delhi's industrial entities, totaling 1,901, has transitioned to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) under the initiative. Remaining units must use sanctioned fuels or face consequences as part of the Winter Action Plan focused on pollution control and waste management.

