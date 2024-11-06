Major Boost for Uttarakhand's Urban Services: $200 Million Agreement

In a significant step towards advancing urban services, the Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have inked a loan agreement worth $200 million to modernize water supply, sanitation, and mobility in Uttarakhand.

Representatives Juhi Mukherjee of the Indian Ministry of Finance and Mio Oka of ADB confirmed the deal, which supports both national and state urban development goals. The project strives to enhance livability and ensure urban sustainability in Uttarakhand.

Apart from infrastructure improvements, the program includes key initiatives for women's empowerment, climate resilience, and enhanced public services, especially in the Haldwani economic hub and four other cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)