Major Boost for Uttarakhand's Urban Services: $200 Million Agreement
The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank have agreed on a $200 million loan to enhance urban services such as water supply, sanitation, and mobility in Uttarakhand. The initiative aims to improve urban infrastructure resilience, public services, and women's capacity building in the region.
In a significant step towards advancing urban services, the Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have inked a loan agreement worth $200 million to modernize water supply, sanitation, and mobility in Uttarakhand.
Representatives Juhi Mukherjee of the Indian Ministry of Finance and Mio Oka of ADB confirmed the deal, which supports both national and state urban development goals. The project strives to enhance livability and ensure urban sustainability in Uttarakhand.
Apart from infrastructure improvements, the program includes key initiatives for women's empowerment, climate resilience, and enhanced public services, especially in the Haldwani economic hub and four other cities.
